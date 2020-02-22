The Fighting Hawks evened the season series against the Bison with the win. North Dakota State defeated North Dakota 83-74 on Jan. 19. North Dakota plays Nebraska Omaha on the road on Wednesday. North Dakota State takes on South Dakota State at home on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.