NORFOLK, Va. — B.J. Stith and Ahmad Caver scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, and three consecutive 3-pointers pushed Old Dominion ahead by seven and the Monarchs held on to defeat Western Kentucky 69-66 Saturday night capping the school’s biggest comeback.

Western Kentucky led 21-0 to start the game as ODU missed its first 12 shots and had two of them swatted away. Caver broke the drought more than nine minutes into the game and the Monarchs closed the distance to 39-32 by halftime.

Old Dominion (11-4, 1-1 Conference USA) surged ahead 58-51 after a 13-2 run. Justice Kithcart hit a 3-pointer to put the Monarchs ahead for the first time, 52-51, with 9:11 remaining. Stith and Caver followed with back-to-back treys to make it 58-51 with 7:58 left. The Hilltoppers fought into a 62-62 tie only to miss four shots down the stretch until Taveion Hollingsworth scored with five seconds left.

Hollingsworth and Charles Bassey scored 19 each for WKU (9-7, 1-0).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.