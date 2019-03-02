SPOKANE, Wash. — Laura Stockton scored 16 points, LeeAnne Wirth added 13 and 13 rebounds, both career highs, and No. 16 Gonzaga pulled away from Loyola Marymount for a 68-58 victory on Saturday to give the Bulldogs the outright West Coast Conference championship.

Zykera Rice added 10 points for the Bulldogs (27-3, 16-2 WCC), who have won 14 of their 15 league titles since 2005.

Despite a sellout crowd of 6,000, Gonzaga trailed 32-25 at the half as the Lions (17-13, 10-8) shot 46 percent and outrebounded Gonzaga, which shot 33 percent, 20-10.

Stockton made the first two baskets of the second half to ignite Gonzaga, which made 10 of 14 shots, including all three 3-point attempts, and outscored LMU 26-10. Stockton had eight points in the fourth quarter when GU went cold, going 4 of 11, but was 9 of 12 from the foul line. The Lions couldn’t mount a challenge because of 2-of-15 shooting.

Gonzaga, which won the first meeting 78-53, has now won 24 straight in the series.

Chelsey Gipson scored 14 points for LMU and Jasmine Jones and Cierra Belvin added 10 apiece.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.