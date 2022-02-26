Austin Peay Governors (11-16, 7-10 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-25, 3-14 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -7.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 24 points in Austin Peay’s 68-64 overtime win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers are 4-8 on their home court. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC with 25.0 points per game in the paint led by Myles Baker averaging 2.0.

The Governors have gone 7-10 against OVC opponents. Austin Peay is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Governors won 62-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Carlos Paez led the Governors with 13 points, and Dan Luers led the Panthers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kashawn Charles is averaging 8.9 points for the Panthers. Luers is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Governors. Tariq Silver is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.