The Panthers are 4-8 on their home court. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC with 25.0 points per game in the paint led by Myles Baker averaging 2.0.
The Governors have gone 7-10 against OVC opponents. Austin Peay is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Governors won 62-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Carlos Paez led the Governors with 13 points, and Dan Luers led the Panthers with 16 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kashawn Charles is averaging 8.9 points for the Panthers. Luers is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.
Elijah Hutchins-Everett is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Governors. Tariq Silver is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.
Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.