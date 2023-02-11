Stone, Delaware State Hornets to host Hawkins and the Howard Bison

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Howard Bison (14-10, 6-1 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (5-17, 3-4 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -6.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Stone and the Delaware State Hornets host Elijah Hawkins and the Howard Bison in MEAC play Saturday. The Hornets have gone 3-4 in home games. Delaware State ranks sixth in the MEAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Martez Robinson averaging 4.0.

The Bison are 6-1 in conference play. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by William Settle averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone is shooting 51.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Hawkins is averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bison. Settle is averaging 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games for Howard.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article