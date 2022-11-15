Stone leads Detroit Mercy against Ohio after 22-point outing

Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-1)
Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Ohio Bobcats after Jayden Stone scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-66 loss to the Boston College Eagles.
Detroit Mercy went 14-16 overall a season ago while going 9-1 at home. The Titans allowed opponents to score 70.5 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.
Ohio went 25-10 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free throw line and 27 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.