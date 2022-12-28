Stonehill faces Sacred Heart on 4-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-10) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-8) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill comes into the matchup with Sacred Heart as losers of four games in a row. The Pioneers have gone 3-2 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Skyhawks are 2-7 on the road. Stonehill is second in the NEC shooting 35.4% from downtown. John O’Reilly III leads the Skyhawks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Isaiah Burnett is averaging 11.4 points and 2.9 steals for the Skyhawks. Andrew Sims is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

