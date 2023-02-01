Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-13, 5-3 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (10-14, 6-3 NEC)Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces the Stonehill Skyhawks after Josh Cohen scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)'s 88-74 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.The Skyhawks are 4-4 in home games. Stonehill has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Red Flash are 5-3 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Cohen averaging 2.9.TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Sims is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Isaiah Burnett is averaging 12.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Stonehill.Cohen is shooting 60.8% and averaging 21.8 points for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.