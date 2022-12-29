Stonehill plays Sacred Heart on 3-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-10) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-8) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -4.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill travels to Sacred Heart looking to end its three-game road slide. The Pioneers have gone 3-2 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks fifth in the NEC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nico Galette averaging 2.3.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-7 away from home. Stonehill gives up 76.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Pioneers and Skyhawks square off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raheem Solomon is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 13.1 points. Galette is averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

