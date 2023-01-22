Stonehill wins 70-59 against Fairleigh Dickinson

Johnson added six rebounds for the Skyhawks (9-13, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Isaiah Burnett added 15 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 8 for 8 from the line, and also grabbed seven rebounds with five assists. Max Zegarowski was 3-of-6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.