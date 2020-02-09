Sonya Morris finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Church had 13 points, Lexi Held 12 and Campbell 11 points with 13 rebounds and six assists.
Jackson scored 19 points off the bench for the Pirates, who shot as well as DePaul but gave up 16 offensive rebounds for a 16-1 deficit in second-chance points. Shadeen Samuels added 18 points and Desiree Elmore had 13 points, seven rebouned and six assists.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.