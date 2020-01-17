A’riana Gray led the Musketeers (2-15, 1-5) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Aaliyah Dunham added 15 points, and Lauren Wasylson and Carrie Gross scored 12 points each.

Xavier scored the opening basket and had its last lead at 6-5. The Blue Demons had a 12-2 run in the first quarter and pulled away to a 14-point lead early in the second quarter after 12 straight points.