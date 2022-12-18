Stony Brook and Army set for cross-conference game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Army Black Knights (5-6) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-8) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -2; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: The Stony Brook Seawolves host the Army Black Knights in out-of-conference play. The Seawolves have gone 3-1 in home games. Stony Brook is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Black Knights are 1-2 in road games. Army leads the Patriot with 37.8 points per game in the paint led by Chris Mann averaging 12.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Onyekonwu is averaging 5.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

Mann is averaging 15.1 points for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article