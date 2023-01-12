Stony Brook and Drexel square off in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drexel Dragons (9-7, 3-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-10, 2-1 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -4; over/under is 125 BOTTOM LINE: Amari Williams and the Drexel Dragons take on Tyler Stephenson-Moore and the Stony Brook Seawolves in CAA play Thursday.

The Seawolves have gone 4-2 in home games. Stony Brook is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dragons are 3-1 in CAA play. Drexel ranks third in the CAA with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 8.5.

The Seawolves and Dragons match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Sarvan averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Stephenson-Moore is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

Advertisement

Coletrane Washington is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 11.1 points. Williams is shooting 50.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article