Jayden Martinez paced the Wildcats (8-8, 1-2) with 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. Nick Guadarrama was the lone starter to reach double figures with 11 points.

New Hampshire shot just 24% from the floor (16 of 67) and 24% from beyond the arc (6 of 25). The Wildcats made 10 of 17 from the free-throw line. Stony Brook shot 47% overall and 30% from distance (7 of 23). The Seawolves sank 16 of 25 from the foul line.