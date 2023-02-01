Elon Phoenix (3-19, 1-8 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-14, 4-5 CAA)Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces the Elon Phoenix after Frankie Policelli scored 34 points in Stony Brook's 71-66 victory over the Hampton Pirates.The Seawolves are 5-4 on their home court. Stony Brook has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.The Phoenix have gone 1-8 against CAA opponents. Elon is fifth in the CAA with 12.6 assists per game led by Sean Halloran averaging 4.2.The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Seawolves. Policelli is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.Halloran is averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Elon.LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.