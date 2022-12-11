Stony Brook hosts Sacred Heart after Stephenson-Moore's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-6) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-7) Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 79-60 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Seawolves are 2-1 in home games. Stony Brook is fifth in the CAA shooting 33.2% from deep, led by Andrew Heiden shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Pioneers are 3-4 in road games. Sacred Heart ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson-Moore is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Stony Brook.

Brendan McGuire is averaging 3.7 points and four assists for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

