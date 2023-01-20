Stony Brook hosts UNC Wilmington after Policelli's 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-6, 5-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-12, 3-3 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Frankie Policelli scored 22 points in Stony Brook’s 79-66 loss to the Northeastern Huskies. The Seawolves are 5-3 in home games. Stony Brook averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Seahawks have gone 5-3 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Seawolves and Seahawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Trazarien White is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

