Stony Brook hosts Wight and William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (10-17, 5-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-18, 5-9 CAA)
The Tribe are 5-9 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Wight averaging 9.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Onyekonwu is averaging 7.2 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.
Anders Nelson is averaging 11.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.
Tribe: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.