SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Juan Felix Rodriguez has directly created 45 percent of all Stony Brook field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.
SLIPPING AT 71: Stony Brook is 0-8 when it allows at least 71 points and 9-4 when it holds opponents to less than 71.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Albany’s Rizzuto has attempted 90 3-pointers and connected on 36.7 percent of them, and is 9 of 28 over the last three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Albany is rated first in the America East with an average of 69.8 possessions per game.
