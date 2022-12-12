Stony Brook plays Sacred Heart following Stephenson-Moore's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-6) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-7) Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -2.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 79-60 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Seawolves are 2-1 on their home court. Stony Brook gives up 72.4 points and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Pioneers are 3-4 in road games. Sacred Heart is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson-Moore is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.3 points for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Stony Brook.

Nico Galette is averaging 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

