Stony Brook Seawolves and the Eastern Washington Eagles square off in Miami, Florida

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (1-4) Miami; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -5.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington Eagles and the Stony Brook Seawolves play at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida. The Seawolves have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Stony Brook ranks seventh in the CAA in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Tyler Stephenson-Moore paces the Seawolves with 9.0 boards.

The Eagles have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Eastern Washington has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson-Moore is shooting 38.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 11.0 points for Stony Brook.

Steele Venters is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.4 points. Angelo Allegri is averaging 9.8 points for Eastern Washington.

