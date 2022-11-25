Stony Brook Seawolves and the Eastern Washington Eagles square off in Miami, Florida

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (1-4)
The Eagles have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Eastern Washington has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson-Moore is shooting 38.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 11.0 points for Stony Brook.
Steele Venters is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.4 points. Angelo Allegri is averaging 9.8 points for Eastern Washington.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.