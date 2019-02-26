Maryland-Baltimore County (18-11, 10-4) vs. Stony Brook (22-6, 10-3)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County goes for the season sweep over Stony Brook after winning the previous matchup in Baltimore. The teams last played each other on Jan. 30, when the Retrievers outshot Stony Brook from the field 36.5 percent to 30.9 percent and hit six more 3-pointers on their way to a 57-49 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: The powerful Akwasi Yeboah is putting up 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Seawolves. Elijah Olaniyi is also a primary contributor, accounting for 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Retrievers have been led by Joe Sherburne, who is averaging 14.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.

SHERBURNE CAN SHOOT: Sherburne has connected on 41.5 percent of the 130 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 90.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Retrievers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seawolves. Stony Brook has 31 assists on 73 field goals (42.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 36 of 77 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Maryland-Baltimore County defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Retrievers 17th among Division I teams. The Stony Brook offense has turned the ball over on 20.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Seawolves 286th, nationally).

