Stony Brook built a 16-0 lead in the second quarter on Lawton’s 9-yard touchdown run and three field goals by Angelo Guglielmello. The Seawolves led 16-10 at the half.
Fields completed 13 of 25 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Seawolves (4-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which has won three straight games.
For the Black Bears (4-5, 3-4), Freddie Brock had 10 carries for 82 yards and Robertson finished 17 of 32 for 160 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
