Stony Brook visits Charleston (SC) after Fitzmorris' 25-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (10-20, 6-11 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (27-3, 15-2 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -20; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Keenan Fitzmorris scored 25 points in Stony Brook’s 76-69 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars are 16-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) ranks third in the CAA with 13.9 assists per game led by Ryan Larson averaging 4.2.

The Seawolves have gone 6-11 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook ranks eighth in the CAA with 11.7 assists per game led by Toby Onyekonwu averaging 2.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Ante Brzovic is averaging 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

