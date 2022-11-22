Stony Brook visits Florida International after Jones' 22-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Denver Jones scored 22 points in Florida International’s 91-85 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Florida International finished 15-17 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers averaged 70.8 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.