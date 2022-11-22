Stony Brook visits Florida International after Jones' 22-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) at Florida International Panthers (2-2)
Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Denver Jones scored 22 points in Florida International’s 91-85 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.
Florida International finished 15-17 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers averaged 70.8 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.
Stony Brook finished 5-9 on the road and 18-13 overall last season. The Seawolves averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 29.0 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.