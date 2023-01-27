Stony Brook visits Hampton after Nesbitt's 31-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stony Brook Seawolves (7-14, 3-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-16, 2-7 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts the Stony Brook Seawolves after Jordan Nesbitt scored 31 points in Hampton’s 67-66 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. The Pirates have gone 4-4 in home games. Hampton is 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seawolves are 3-5 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook ranks second in the CAA with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Frankie Policelli averaging 7.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nesbitt is shooting 35.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Policelli is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

