Stony Brook visits Northeastern following Telfort's 31-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-9) at Northeastern Huskies (5-7, 1-0 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -9; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays the Stony Brook Seawolves after Jahmyl Telfort scored 31 points in Northeastern’s 88-76 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Huskies are 3-1 in home games. Northeastern is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seawolves are 0-7 on the road. Stony Brook gives up 69.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Huskies and Seawolves meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 11.3 points and 10.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

