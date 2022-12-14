Stony Brook visits Wagner following Moore's 20-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-7) at Wagner Seahawks (4-4)
The Seawolves are 0-5 on the road. Stony Brook is third in the CAA with 13.2 assists per game led by Toby Onyekonwu averaging 3.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is shooting 34.7% and averaging 10.8 points for the Seahawks. Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 6.0 points for Wagner.
Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 10.9 points for Stony Brook.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.