Stony Brook visits Wagner following Moore's 20-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-7) at Wagner Seahawks (4-4) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Rahmir Moore scored 20 points in Wagner’s 72-59 loss to the Fordham Rams. The Seahawks have gone 2-0 in home games. Wagner has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seawolves are 0-5 on the road. Stony Brook is third in the CAA with 13.2 assists per game led by Toby Onyekonwu averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is shooting 34.7% and averaging 10.8 points for the Seahawks. Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 6.0 points for Wagner.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 10.9 points for Stony Brook.

