“They’ve done some good things, but this was clear,” Stoops said. “Once we came to the conclusion, there was no reason to delay the decision. ... He won the starting job.”
Stoops added that Gatewood, an Auburn transfer who played in seven games last season, planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Levis completed 61 of 102 passes for 644 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in 15 games over three seasons for the Nittany Lions. He will make his Kentucky debut on Sept. 4 against Louisiana-Monroe.
