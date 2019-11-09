Arkansas (2-8), which used its third starting quarterback of the season in freshman John Stephen Jones, had only one drive in that stint that went more than eight yards. He and fellow freshman K.J. Jefferson combined to go just 9 of 25 for 87 yards with two interceptions in the game.

Rakeem Boyd’s 76-yard touchdown run on the Razorbacks’ second series of the game tied the game, 7-7, before Western Kentucky scored the next 31 points. Boyd added another touchdown on an 86-yard run in the fourth quarter and finished with 185 yards on eight carries.

The loss dropped beleaguered Arkansas coach Chad Morris’ record to 4-18 with the Razorbacks. They have not won an SEC game in his two seasons and have lost to Colorado State, North Texas, San Jose State and the Hilltoppers in nonconference play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers are bowl eligible with two games remaining. Western Kentucky has only suffered a regular-season losing record once, last year, since 2010.

Arkansas: Morris’ job security will be under more scrutiny than ever as Arkansas is in danger having the two worst seasons in school history in his two years.

UP NEXT

Western Kentucky: Storey and the Hilltoppers travel to Southern Miss next week where a win would almost certainly provide for a postseason berth.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU next week. The Tigers have been ranked each time the teams have met since 2008, including five times in the top 10, where LSU will almost assuredly be at kickoff Saturday, as well.

