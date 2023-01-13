Stormo and Siena host Niagara

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Siena Saints (11-5, 5-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-6, 4-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -1.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Niagara Purple Eagles after Jackson Stormo scored 24 points in Siena’s 68-63 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Purple Eagles are 5-0 on their home court. Niagara is the best team in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Saints are 5-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Eagles and Saints meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.2 points for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Javian McCollum is averaging 16 points and 3.8 assists for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Saints: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

