Stormo leads Siena against Niagara after 24-point outing

Siena Saints (11-5, 5-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-6, 4-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays the Niagara Purple Eagles after Jackson Stormo scored 24 points in Siena’s 68-63 win over the Rider Broncs. The Purple Eagles are 5-0 in home games. Niagara has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Saints are 5-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena is third in the MAAC scoring 71.4 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

The Purple Eagles and Saints square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Jared Billups is averaging 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Saints. Javian McCollum is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Saints: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

