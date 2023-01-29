Storr leads St. John's (NY) against Georgetown after 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgetown Hoyas (6-15, 1-9 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (13-8, 3-7 Big East) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. John’s (NY) -10.5; over/under is 157.5 BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s (NY) hosts the Georgetown Hoyas after AJ Storr scored 23 points in St. John’s (NY)’s 104-76 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Red Storm have gone 9-3 at home. St. John’s (NY) has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hoyas are 1-9 in conference games. Georgetown is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Storm and Hoyas meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Joel Soriano is averaging 16.5 points and 12.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Advertisement

Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 16.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article