The only scoring in the second half came when Delaware State’s Charles Peeler took a punt and raced 55 yards for a TD with 8:19 left in the third quarter.
Fields completed 15 of 30 passes for 208 yards for South Carolina State. Davis finished with four catches for 114 yards.
Jared Lewis was 12-of-27 passing for 132 yards with one interception for Delaware State (3-4) in its MEAC opener. Sy’Veon Wilkerson rushed for 96 yards on 25 carries. The Hornets held SCSU to 27 yards rushing on 27 totes.
