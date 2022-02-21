Alabama State totaled 57 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Joe French had 25 points for the Wildcats (7-20, 5-10). Marcus Garrett added 20 points and nine assists. Kevin Davis had 20 points and nine rebounds.
The Hornets improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats on the season. Alabama State defeated Bethune-Cookman 79-73 on Jan. 29.
