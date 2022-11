BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits the SMU Mustangs after Kenny Strawbridge scored 22 points in Evansville’s 67-61 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

SMU finished 24-9 overall last season while going 17-1 at home. The Mustangs averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.