Strawther, Bolton returning to Gonzaga next season

SPOKANE, Wash. — Julian Strawther said Wednesday that he will return for his junior season at Gonzaga, a decision announced a day after guard Rasir Bolton also said he would return to the Bulldogs next season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Spokane lets run it back!” Strawther, who will be a junior next season, said in a tweet.

The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season while starting 31 of 32 games.

Bolton is returning to Gonzaga using the COVID-19 waiver granted to all players from the 2020-21 season. He joined the Zags last season as a graduate transfer from Iowa State.

Bolton averaged 11.2 points, 2.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds while starting all 32 games for the Bulldogs. He led the Zags in 3-pointers (64) and 3-point percentage (46.0).

Strawther and Bolton helped the Bulldogs advance to their 23rd straight NCAA Tournament.

