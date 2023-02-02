Strawther leads No. 12 Gonzaga against Santa Clara

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Santa Clara Broncos (16-7, 4-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-4, 7-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -13.5; over/under is 159.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga hosts the Santa Clara Broncos after Julian Strawther scored 40 points in Gonzaga’s 82-67 win over the Portland Pilots.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 at home. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC shooting 38.3% from downtown, led by Colby Brooks shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Broncos are 4-4 against conference opponents. Santa Clara averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Timme is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 19 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 91.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

