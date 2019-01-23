COLUMBUS, Ohio — Carsen Edwards had 27 points as streaking Purdue held off a late Ohio State rally to win 79-67 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Cline added 13 for the Boilermakers (13-6, 6-2 Big Ten), who have won four straight and seven of the last eight. They endured a late surge to overcome the Buckeyes (12-6, 2-5), who lost their fifth in a row and are winless so far in 2019. The losing streak is the longest in over two decades.

Ohio State showed some life in the second half, hitting 3-pointers and chipping away at a 10-point Purdue halftime lead. The Buckeyes closed the score to 58-56 on a Musa Jallow 3-pointer with seven minutes left but couldn’t get any closer.

A 3-pointer by Purdue’s Grady Eifert with 1:01 left all but sealed it.

Purdue started the game 1 for 8 from the field as Ohio State built a 17-8 lead. But the Buckeyes got sloppy, watching the Boilermakers go on a 22-1 run that included 3-pointers from Eifert and Eric Hunter Jr. and pair of 3-point bombs from Cline.

Andre Wesson had a career-high 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the floor. He gave the Value City Arena crowd something to cheer about when he hit a rainbow shot from behind the half-court line to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half.



Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, right, shoots over Ohio State’s Luther Muhammad during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete/Associated Press)

Kaleb Wesson — who is Andre’s younger brother and the Buckeyes’ scoring leader — picked up his fourth foul with less than four minutes gone in the second half and had to take a seat. He came back late in the game only to foul out 51 seconds later. He finished with just six points.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers are rolling behind Edwards, who is among the top scorers in the nation. They’ll try to take the hot streak into another matchup with No. 6 Michigan State this weekend. Purdue took a 77-59 pounding from the Spartans Jan. 8 and hasn’t lost since.

Ohio State: That adversity that coach Chris Holtmann predicted in the preseason? This is what it looks like. They lost sophomore Kyle Young to a leg injury last week, which takes a scoring chunk out of the frontcourt. February is not going to get any easier.

UP NEXT:

Purdue: Hosts No. 6 Michigan State on Sunday.

Ohio State: At Nebraska on Saturday.

