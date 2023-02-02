Streaking Stanford smacks Utah 78-72 for 5th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SALT LAKE CITY — Spencer Jones scored 22 points, shooting 8 for 12, and reserve Michael Jones scored 15 as Stanford beat Utah 78-72 on Thursday night for its fifth straight victory. Michael O’Connell and Brandon Angel both scored 11 for Stanford. O’Connell added seven rebounds. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lazar Stefanovic scored a career-high 26 points for Utah, Branden Carlson scored 17 on 6-of-9 shooting and Rollie Worster scored 10 points and distributed 10 assists.

Stanford (10-12, 4-7) has won four straight in the Pac-12, while also beating Chicago State in the middle of its current run. The win streak is on the immediate heels of a five-game losing streak.

The Cardinal never trailed.

Marco Anthony’s layup with 6:39 remaining before halftime tied it for Utah (15-9, 8-5) at 24-all. But Stanford seized control and proceeded to outscore Utah 22-7 to close the half and led 46-31 at intermission.

The Utes got back in it using the first 10 minutes of the second half and reduced their deficit to 57-54 on Stefanovic’s 3 with 11:55 left but never got closer.

The Cardinal stay on the road to play Colorado on Sunday. Utah hosts Cal on Sunday.

