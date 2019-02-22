PORTLAND, Ore. — Deante Strickland had a career-high 20 points as Portland State got past Idaho State 99-93 on Thursday night.

Strickland shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Michael Mayhew had 17 points for Portland State (12-14, 7-8 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Holland Woods added 16 points and eight assists. Rashaad Goolsby had 15 points and nine rebounds for the hosts.

Portland State posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Jared Stutzman scored a season-high 24 points for the Bengals (9-16, 5-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Brandon Boyd added 24 points. Chier Maker had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Bengals with the win. Idaho State defeated Portland State 69-67 on Feb. 2. Portland State faces Sacramento State at home on Saturday. Idaho State plays Northern Colorado on the road next Saturday.

