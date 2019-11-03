Strong scrambled for 7 yards on a third-and 5 and Devonte Lee ran for 14 yards on a fourth-and-1 during a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock and was capped by Toa Taua’s 1-yard TD run. After New Mexico went three-and-out, Strong connected with Doubs for a 57-yard TD to give Nevada (5-4, 2-3 Mountain West) the lead for good at 14-7 with 5:08 left in the first half.