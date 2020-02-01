The game was tied at 36 at halftime, then Sam Houston State led through most of the second half until SFA tied it at 60 with 4:54 to go. Later, a 3-pointer by Charlie Daniels gave the Lumberjacks the lead for good, 66-63 with three minutes remaining. The 3-pointer began an 11-2 run that helped SFA hold on to first place, now two games ahead of Sam Houston State and idle Nicholls (8-3).