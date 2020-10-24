Trailing 28-6 with 3:26 left in the third quarter, Levi Williams led the Cowboys on three consecutive scoring drives. Williams had touchdown runs of 21 and 8 yards, and threw a 21-yard TD pass Gunner Gentry as Wyoming tied it at 28 with 8:30 to play.
On the Cowboys’ next series, Berdale Robins intercepted a Williams pass and Brandon Talton put the Wolf Pack ahead with a 26-yard field goal with 3:26 remaining.
John Hoyland made four field goals for Wyoming, including a 42-yarder with 23 seconds remaining and a 38-yarder in overtime.
Williams finished 16-of-31 for 227 yards.
Attendance was limited to 250 to accommodate families of student-athletes and coaches at 27,000-seat Mackay Stadium. The Mountain West Conference is playing a conference-only schedule of eight games during the regular season.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.