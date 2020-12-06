Strong completed 23 of 39 passes for 354 yards. Horton finished with five catches for 148 yards.
Fresno State’s Jake Haener threw a program-high 65 passes, completing 41 including a pair of touchdown passes. He surpassed Brian Burrell, who had 59 pass attempts against Nebraska on Nov. 13, 2014.
Keric Wheatfall had 113 yards receiving and a 19-yard touchdown catch for the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2). Jalen Cropper added 107 yards receiving and Zane Pope another 96 yards with a 21-yard touchdown catch late in the game.
