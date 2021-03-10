Orlando Robinson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Fresno State (12-11). He also committed seven turnovers.
Fresno State totaled 51 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Jeremiah Francis III had 19 points for the No. 11 seed Lobos (6-16). Makuach Maluach added 16 points. Isaiah Marin had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.