Stroud, Ohio State come up just short, lose Peach Bowl 42-41

ATLANTA — Quarterback C.J. Stroud and No. 4 Ohio State came up just short, and this one has to hurt.

After dominating No. 1 Georgia for most of the first three quarters, the Buckeyes ended their season early Sunday with a second straight loss. The first one, to archrival Michigan on Nov. 26, was bad enough, but the sting of dropping a national semifinal 42-41 in the Peach Bowl after leading the Bulldogs by 14 in the fourth quarter must feel worse.