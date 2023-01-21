Stroud scores 15 as Kennesaw State' edges FGCU 65-63

Stroud finished 7 of 10 from the field for the Owls (15-6, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Terrell Burden scored 12 points, shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Chris Youngblood shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.