POCATELLO, Idaho — Matt Struck threw for five touchdowns before halftime as the Idaho State Bengals got off to a blistering start in the Big Sky Conference Saturday night, defeating Portland State 51-24 after leading by 31 points at the break.

Struck finished a crisp 14-for-23 for 332 yards and six touchdowns and no interceptions. He is tied with two other FCS quarterbacks for most TDs in a game this season.

Tanner Conner caught four passes — three for touchdowns — for 117 yards. Ty Flanagan carried 21 times for 119 yards.

The Bengals (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky) scored 14 points in less than a minute to break the game open in the first quarter. Struck found Conner with a quick pass over the middle that Conner took 66 yards to score. Two plays later, Christian McFarland picked off a deflected pass and raced 64 yards down the right sideline for a TD. PSU quarterback Davis Alexander was buried by defenders at the 3 as McFarland flashed past to score. The 14 points came in just 54 seconds.

Alexander threw 20-of-33 for 296 yards for PSU (2-3, 0-1) with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Beau Kelly.

